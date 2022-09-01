Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $228.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

