Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.52 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $285.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

