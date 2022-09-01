Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ashland by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

ASH opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

