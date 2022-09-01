Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $55.46 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.