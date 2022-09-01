Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

