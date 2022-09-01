Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $331.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

