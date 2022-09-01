Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

