Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

