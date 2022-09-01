Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,049 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.87 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

