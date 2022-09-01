Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 24,951 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

