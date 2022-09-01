Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Trading Down 1.4 %

About ABB

Shares of ABB opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

