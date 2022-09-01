Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.