Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,917 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.08.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

