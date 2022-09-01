Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,152 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

