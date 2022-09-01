Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.