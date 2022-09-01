Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.61 million and $2,232.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,327,869 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.