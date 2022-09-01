NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.27 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00021420 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $398.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00093668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00260209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023639 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,243,166 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

