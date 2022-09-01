NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.27 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00021420 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $398.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00093668 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00260209 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023639 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,243,166 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
