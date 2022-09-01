Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $1.36 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,439,109 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

