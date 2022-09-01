Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$14.47 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.91.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,952.32.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

