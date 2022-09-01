Neoteric (NTRC) Tops One Day Volume of $20,960.00

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Neoteric Coin Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
