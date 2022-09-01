Neoteric Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Neoteric Coin Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

