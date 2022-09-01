Neoteric Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Neoteric Coin Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
