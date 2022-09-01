Nerva (XNV) Market Capitalization Tops $91,988.84

Nerva (XNV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $91,988.84 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.
