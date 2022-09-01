Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $130.21 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $130.21 million and $1.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.55 or 0.07895159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00162992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00283947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00765486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00580151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

