NEST Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $91.11 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $91.11 million and $3.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

