Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $100,925.29

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 159.8% higher against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $100,925.29 and approximately $14.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00096207 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
