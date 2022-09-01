Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $651.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 684,884,767 coins and its circulating supply is 684,884,163 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

