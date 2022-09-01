Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Newton (NEW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Newton has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $353,671.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,576.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

