NewYorkCoin Trading Up 40.2% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $879,416.70 and $503.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00279777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

