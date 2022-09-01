NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.50

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 302022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a market cap of £724.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

