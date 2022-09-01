NFT Art Finance Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $408,254.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance
