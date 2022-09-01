NFT STARS Price Tops $0.11 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. NFT STARS has a market cap of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
NFT STARS Coin Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
Buying and Selling NFT STARS
