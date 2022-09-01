NFTb Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $103,224.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,529.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

