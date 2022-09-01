NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.31 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.56 or 0.00149329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $58,731.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars.

