Nikesh Arora Sells 12,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $556.81 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.93.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,058 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

