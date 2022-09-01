Noir Price Tops $0.0020 (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Noir has a total market capitalization of $40,494.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00094797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00261153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024328 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,672,217 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

