NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $429,210.73 and $10,879.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

