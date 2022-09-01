Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.