Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

