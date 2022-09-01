NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 395,006 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.85. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

