Novacoin Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $30,167.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.65 or 0.99973939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00060205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Paycoin (PYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024397 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

