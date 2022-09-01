Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Novanta by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Novanta by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.