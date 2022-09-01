NU (NYSE:NU) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Head to Head Contrast

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NU and Northern Lights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NU alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 10 0 2.53 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NU currently has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 13.30 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares NU and Northern Lights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Lights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Northern Lights Acquisition N/A 69.39% 1.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Lights Acquisition beats NU on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.