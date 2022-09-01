NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

