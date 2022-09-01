Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 1.3 %

OSH opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $1,407,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,733,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,842,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,484,525. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.