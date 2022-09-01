Oasis Network Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $311.54 million and $30.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000306 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131558 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.