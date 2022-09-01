Observer (OBSR) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Observer (OBSR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Observer has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.31 million and $55,598.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

