Obyte Price Up 0.3% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $10,102.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.47 or 0.00077390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
