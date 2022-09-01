Ocean Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $8.08 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $102.77 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

