Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.16. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 5,784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

