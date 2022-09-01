OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

